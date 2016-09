Amended plans to build a new block of apartments in Ranmoor have been lodged.

Applicant FJF Construction won permission to demolish an existing bungalow and garage on Ivy Park Road, and put up 10 apartments with 17 parking spaces, earlier this year.

The new proposals involve changing one of the flats into a duplex apartment, as well as fitting extra rooflights. Residents, including members of the Ranmoor Society, previously objected.