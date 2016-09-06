Champion challenges Government over increase in online child abuse

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has urged the Government to 'act urgently' following a 400 per cent increase in online child abuse.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Champion asked Home Office Minister Ben Wallace MP: “The Minister will know that online child abuse has reached unprecedented levels and is increasing.

"The Internet Watch Foundation states that there has been a 417 per cent increase in reports of child sexual abuse images and video since 2013.

"CEOP state 50,000 people in the UK downloaded or shared child abuse images in 2012.

"However children and parents are woefully underprepared to recognise or prevent abuse and exploitation online, despite the fact that 65 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds own a smartphone."