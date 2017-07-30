Search

Jamie Vardy returns to where it all began as guest of Stocksbridge Park Steels

Jamie Vardy returns to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Photo: @parksteelsfc
Premier League winner Jamie Vardy returned to his roots this weekend as he visited the club where he began his career.

The England and Leicester City striker was a guest at Stocksbridge Park Steels this afternoon.

Vardy spent seven seasons at Stocksbridge before moving up the football pyramid and eventually ending up at Leicester, where he won the Premier League two seasons ago.

The club has since named a stand after its former player.

Vardy in action for Stocksbridge.

