Champion boxer Kell Brook backs Special Olympics National Games in Sheffield

Sheffield’s world champion boxer Kell Brook has signed up as an ambassador to this summer’s Special Olympics.

The city will host the National Games in August, welcoming 2,600 athletes to compete across 20 sports.

Special Olympics GB, which is organising the event, also runs year-round sports coaching for people with intellectual disabilities.

Support for this summer’s games has been growing thanks to city residents and businesses. And now Kell Brook, the IBF World Welterweight Champion, has put his name behind the event.

Kell will fight Errol Spence at Bramall Lane - the venue of the national games opening ceremony - on May 27.

He said: “Having met a number of the Yorkshire-based athletes who are taking part in the Special Olympics National Games in Sheffield, I was able to understand how passionate people with learning disability are about sport.

“It reinforced to me that people with disability care about sport as much as me and everyone else.

“I couldn’t be prouder to stand up for these exceptional athletes with learning disabilities.

“I will be there in August in Sheffield watching the Special Olympics GB athletes in action across the city.”

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony at Bramall Lane on the evening of August 8.

It will be followed by four days of competition across 12 Sheffield venues.

The National Games is held every four years by Special Olympics GB to show off and reward the hard work of the country’s many dedicated athletes.

Special Olympics GB CEO Karen Wallin said: “We are delighted that Kell has chosen to support us in the build up to and during the National Games.

“Kell understands the passion and dedication our athletes with intellectual disabilities put into their sport.

“He is right behind us at Special Olympics and we are right behind him for his forthcoming action.”

