Britain's Got Talent star Kyle Tomlinson to sing at Special Olympics opening ceremony in Sheffield

A Sheffield singer has been offered the chance to perform at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics National Games after a social media campaign.

Kyle Tomlinson, a finalist in this year's Britain's Got Talent, has been added to the bill alongside Tony Hadley and James Toseland for the event at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium on August 8.

The singer has also been confirmed as an ambassador for the games, which run from August 7 to 12.

Kyle launched a social media campaign asking fans to share his tweets in the hope that Special Olympics GB would take notice.

And organisers were so impressed by his efforts that they decided to add him to the bill.

Kyle said he was 'so honoured' to be a part of the event.

"These games give young people with learning disability a chance to show their ability – many of whom have been bullied and told what they cannot achieve. These games are here to show the world what people with learning disability can achieve.

“I started singing at the age of nine and I was bullied all through primary school days through being overweight and for singing. I combated this by singing and dreaming of what could be. I have been both physically and verbally abused.

"My inspiration was Susan Boyle when I heard her sing on Britain’s Got Talent and then I realised my goal to be in this show. Susan also performed at the last Special Olympics National Games Opening Ceremony in Bath in 2013 and I am honoured to be following in her shoes."

Kyle said appearing on Britain's Got Talent was a dream come true for him, adding: "I know these Special Olympics games are making the dreams come true for over 2,000 young people with autism and Down’s syndrome who have a huge amount of talent that the world has yet to fully realise and see.

"I want to inspire youngsters that any dream is possible with hard work and persistence, a good family and support network, and obviously a big dream."

More than 12,000 tickets have so far been sold for the opening ceremony, and organisers hope to get as close to the 20,000 capacity as possible.

Tickets are £5 and are available from the Sheffield United box office in person, at www.sufc.co.uk/special-olympics or on or 0114 253 7200 - option one.