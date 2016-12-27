The Arctic Monkeys are working on a new album in their hometown of Sheffield, singer Alex Turner has revealed.

Members of the band have been seen in bars and restaurants around the city over the past few weeks, sparking rumours they were writing new material.

And BBC journalist Shamir Masri gave fans an early Christmas present when he confirmed the news, posting on Twitter: "Alex Turner told me during an interview for BBC Sheffield they are coming back to Sheffield to pen a new album."

The group's last album, AM, was released in 2013, and sold more than 150,000 copies in its first week. The record-breaking album meant the Arctic Monkeys became the first independent-label band to debut at number one in the UK with their first five albums

The album hit the number one spot in several other countries worldwide, and has sold more than 500,000 copies in the US.

The Arctic Monkeys formed in High Green in 2002. Founding members Alex Turner, Matt Helders and Jamie Cook were joined by Nick O'Malley after the departure of Andy Nicholson in 2006.

Turner stated this summer that there was 'no rush' in starting a new album, but the latest news suggests fans might not have to wait too long.

The band are back working together after focusing on a number of side projects, including Turner's collaboration with Miles Kane in The Last Shadow Puppets.

Today’s top stories:

Arctic Monkeys confirm new album rumours in Sheffield

Council targets rogue Sheffield landlords after highest ever number of convictions

Meadowall Boxing Day mayhem, but quieter in city

SPECIAL REPORT: Burmese refugees find hope in Sheffield

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE