Celebrity gardener Danny Clarke to visit Sheffield

Celebrity gardener Danny Clarke will visit Sheffield this weekend for an event aimed at introducing new people to the hobby.

The Instant Gardner presenter will be at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday, speaking about his experiences as a designer, landscaper and TV personality.

His event, In Conversation with Danny Clarke, is at the Dorothy Fox Education Centre from 2pm.

It is aimed at a different audience to the Gardens' usual crowd.

Friends of the Gardens chair, Jill Sinclair, said new gardeners were encouraged to attend the event and learn about the pastime.

“The Gardens have a bit of a reputation as Sheffield’s posh park," Mrs Sinclair, who lives at Dover's Road, Hunters Bar, said.

"Events are often pitched at experienced gardeners, and tend to attract affluent, middle-aged people, but gardening is a great hobby for everyone.

"We think Danny’s enthusiasm and practical tips will help even new and nervous gardeners get outside and have a go.”

There will be another side to the discussions as well. Danny started publicising himself in a particular way when he realised that he was an unusual presence at the higher end of gardening.

“I decided to call myself The Black Gardener because it's memorable, tongue in cheek, has a serious message behind it and describes me to a tee," he said.

The title has had a big impact, as it prompts discussion, whether it's about the lack of diversity in horticulture, or the negative perception of the colour black.

Mrs Sinclair said Danny had a different view of gardening to most.

“Danny’s approach to gardening is a breath of fresh air and we’re expecting some lively discussions and views," she said.

"I’d encourage everyone to come along and get the chance to raise their questions with him.

"It’s not every day we get a BBC One gardener coming to Sheffield, plus, Danny is hardly your typical TV gardener.”

Entry to the event is free for Friends of the Gardens members and £3 for visitors.

For more information, visit www.theblackgardener.co.uk and www.fobssheffield.co.uk