Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White offers to pay for your lunch at his Sheffield restaurant

Speed is often of the essence when on your lunch break at work.

Nobody knows this more than top chef Marco Pierre White - who is now offering to pay for your lunch at his Sheffield restaurant if staff take too long to serve it.

John Cluckie and Marco Pierre White.

Marco’s New York Italian in West Bar Green has just launched its 'Express Lunch' menu. The restaurant has pledged to have diners ‘in-and-out’ in 45 minutes or they will pick up the bill.

As part of the scheme kitchen and serving staff will receive extra training in handling fast orders.

John Keegan, restaurant manager, said ‘We’ve noticed the trend for local workers to grab the nearest sandwich, burger or other fast food option.

"We wanted to provide an alternative lunch option, giving our customers confidence in knowing that they can dine in style, eat well, and return to work with time to spare."

For more information visit http://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/restaurants/marcos-sheffield/special-offers/express-lunch