CCTV shows knifeman threatening terrified staff at Sheffield petrol station

A knifeman threatened terrified staff during an armed raid at a Sheffield petrol station.

The man entered the Shell garage on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, with his face covered and began brandished a knife while demanding cash from members of staff.

He left the scene with a quantity of cash and headed towards the Ashbourne Road area.

The incident happened at 3.55am on Wednesday, June 21, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives have now issued a CCTV image of the suspect as they re-appeal for information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Despite extensive enquiries and a public appeal for information last month, no arrests have been made.

"Officers believe the suspect may have been in the Handsworth Road area prior to the robbery being reported to police, so are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the local area.

"Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? Please call 101 quoting incident number 117 of 21 June 2017."