CCTV released of missing Doncaster man with 'no front teeth'

Police have released CCTV of a missing Doncaster man as they step up their efforts to try and find him.

John Parker, aged 54, was last seen leaving his home in Warmsworth Road, Balby, at about 8pm on Saturday, October 28, and was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV of John Parker in Doncaster.

John was spotted on CCTV in Doncaster town centre on Saturday at 5pm.

He is described by police as having a slim build, about 5ft 4ins tall with long grey hair at the sides, an unkempt grey beard and no front teeth.

Police believe he may be wearing a blue padded winter coat and grey pyjama bottoms.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen John?

"If you’ve seen him, or know where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 57 of 29 October 2017."