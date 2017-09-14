CCTV released after child's scooter is stolen outside Doncaster supermarket

Police have released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with the theft of a child's scooter from outside a Doncaster supermarket.

The multi-coloured and custom built Team Dogz scooter was left in the foyer area of the Asda store in Carcroft High Street on Thursday, June 22, at 12.50pm. When the owner returned it had gone.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Following an investigation and local enquires made into the incident; officers have now released CCTV images of a man they believe has information that may be able to assist with these enquiries.

"Do you recognise this man? Have you seen a scooter matching this description?

"If you have any information about the incident, or if you recognise the man pictured, please ring 101 quoting reference number A/80935/2017.

"Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."