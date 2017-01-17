CCTV: Police hunt for two men linked to South Yorkshire burglaries

Two men are being hunted by police after cash and stock were taken from South Yorkshire stores.

Police have released a CCTV image of the men they are trying to trace in connection with two burglaries in the Parkgate of Rotherham.

Between 5.30pm on Friday, January 6 and 10.00am on Saturday, January 7, Zias Pie Takeway and Mak Home Improvements were both broken into.

Cash and stock items were taken in the burglaries and damage was caused to both properties.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise these men? Were you in the area at the time of the burglaries?

"If you have any information about the burglaries or the men pictured, pleased contact police"

To report quoting incident number 323 or 370 of 7 January.

