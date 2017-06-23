CCTV picture released after alleged Rotherham sexual assault

Officers investigating a reported sexual assault close to Rotherham town centre have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help with enquiries.

A 20-year-old woman was walking towards St Ann’s Road when she was approached by a man who struck up conversation with her, on Sunday, May 21 at around 8.35pm.

After walking a short distance together, the man is then said to have sexually assaulted the woman before she ran from the area.

Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out numerous enquiries including house-to-house and extensive CCTV analysis.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident at this stage and have increased patrols in the area for the reassurance of the local community.

Investigating officers are now asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured, who may hold important information about what happened.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1034 of May 21.