CCTV issued in probe into play park robbery in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released as part of a police probe into a robbery on a play park in Sheffield in which a teenage boy was hit with a pole.

Detectives investigating the incident in Charnock Park on Charnock Dale Road, Charnock, believe the male in the CCTV images could hold vital information.

Do you know this male?

South Yorkshire Police said a group of teenagers were approached by two youths who made threats and demanded that mobile phones were handed over.

Some of the teenagers complied but a 17-year-old boy from the group refused and was hit with what is thought to have been some sort of wooden or metal pole.

His attacker was 5ft 9ins tall, of an average build and with short, brown hair.

Anyone with information on the incident at 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 6 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

