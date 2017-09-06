CCTV images released of South Yorkshire men wanted over theft

CCTV images have been released of two men, believed to be from South Yorkshire, who are wanted over the theft of alcohol from a shop.

Derbyshire Police released the images as part of an investigation into the theft of alcohol from the Co-op in Bradwell.

CCTV image has been released by police officers in Derbyshire

A number of bottles of whiskey were stolen between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Thursday, June 29.

The men in the CCTV are believed to hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.