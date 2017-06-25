CCTV images released after attempted armed robbery at Sheffield fish and chip shop

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fish and chip shop in Sheffield.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man, believed to be in his 30s, who attempted to rob Norwood Fish Bar, on Herries Road, Norwood on Friday, June 23.

The man entered the takeaway at around 10pm and pulled out a firearm, before demanding that staff fill a black rucksack with money.

After staff backed away, the man attempted to fill the bag himself but left the shop empty-handed.

The attacker is described as slim, between 5’ 10” and 6’ tall, clean shaven with a drawn face and pointed nose.

He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1451 of June 23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.