CCTV image of women hunted by police after OAP has money stolen in Sheffield city centre

Police are hunting three woman in connection with a theft in Sheffield city centre.

A 69-year-old man had money stolen from him while shopping at a music store on High Street in Sheffield city centre. The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Thursday, October 10.

Officers are asking for help to identify the women in the CCTV images, who they would like to speak to in connection to the theft.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise the women? If you think you know who they are, or have any information, please call us on 101."

Any information contact police quoting incident number 512 of October 10, 2017. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.