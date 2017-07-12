CCTV: Gunman threatens terrified staff at Sheffield newsagents

A gunman threatened a terrified shop worker during an armed raid at a newsagents.

Two men - one of them carrying a firearm - burst into the L&C Bedford News on Galsworthy Road in Southey Green and demanded cash from a member of staff behind the till.

No one was hurt but a quantity of cash and alcohol was taken.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 12, at 9.50pm but police have only just released details. Detectives have now issued CCTV images of a man they are tracing in connection with the crime.

Detective constable Lindsey Fishwick said: “As part of an extensive investigation we have so far explored a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to find this man as we believe he could hold vital information.

“Although no one was hurt in the incident this has been extremely traumatic for the victim and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police.”

Contact police with information on 101 quoting incident number 1346 of March 12.