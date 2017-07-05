CCTV footage shows thieves stealing giant cat statues from outside Sheffield couple's house

This is the moment two callous thieves casually steal two decorative cat statues from outside a couple's house in Sheffield.

CCTV footage from outside the couple's home on Rodman Drive in Woodhouse showed the two thieves approach the home in their car.

Thieves in Sheffield

The thieves, both dressed in caps and tracksuit tops, get out of their car and waste little time before bending down in front of the house and picking up the two cat statues.

They can then be seen walking away from the house, back to their car and putting the statues in the boot before driving off.

The theft took place at around 1am on Sunday, July 2 and the homeowner said incidents like these are common in the Woodhouse area.

He said: "The house across the road from us was burgled twice not too long ago and nothing was ever done about it.

"I first noticed that the statues had gone when I went to work in the morning. They're not worth a great deal but do have sentimental value.

"It seems like they've been here before because they don't park up and look around. They must have known the statues were there."

Anyone with any information is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 891 of July 2, 2017.