CCTV camera to be installed in Rotherham suburb in crackdown on crime

A CCTV camera is to be installed in a Rotherham suburb in a crackdown on crime.

Police officers responsible for Harthill agreed at a recent public meeting to concentrate on issues at Spens Field, Woodall Lane and Harthill Reservoir.

Anti-social behaviour, vehicle nuisance, drug activity and abusive youths have been reported.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "PCSOs and police officers will be carrying out regular patrols at this location to try and alleviate any issues raised.

"A mobile cctv camera has been applied for and will hopefully be sited within the next week or two."

