Cause of Sheffield kickboxer's death not yet known

The cause of a Sheffield kickboxer's death is still not known, it was revealed at the opening of his inquest today.

Scott Marsden, aged 14, from Malin Bridge, collapsed during a fight for a national kickboxing title in Leeds last month and died in hospital surrounded by his family.

The Forge Valley School pupil trained at Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing Club in Hillsborough, which was set up by his dad and uncle.

The talented teenager had been kickboxing since he was four and competing since he was was eight.

During a three-minute hearing in Wakefield today, coroner Jonathan Leach said preliminary medical reports described his death as 'unexplained pending further investigation'.

Mr Leach heard how Scott has been competing at a tournament at the Leeds Martial Arts College on March 11 when he fell ill.

He was told by a coroner's officer it was a full-contact bout against someone of similar size and age and that he was 'wearing appropriate protective equipment'.

Mr Leach heard how Scott collapsed towards the end of the last round of the five-round contest.

Emergency treatment was given by on-site medics and paramedics called to the scene but Scott could not be saved.

Following Scott's death, the British Kickboxing Council said the tragedy demonstrated how the sport, which currently does not have a UK governing body, needs regulation.

Dale Barrowclough, Scott's headteacher at Forge Valley School in Stannington, paid tribute to the teenager when news of his death broke.

"Scott was a very bright and popular young man with both staff and pupils alike," he said.

"As an up-and-coming kickboxing star he had a very bright sporting future ahead of him.

"As a community, as a school, we are deeply, deeply saddened by this news."