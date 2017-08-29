Catering trailer stolen in Sheffield

A catering trailer has been reported stolen after it was parked up in Sheffield.

The £8,000 catering unit was parked at Ice Sheffield, Coleridge Road, Attercliffe, when it was taken on Sunday night.

CCTV footage shows the trailer being towed away by a silver 4x4.

The trailer is owned by The Company Performance Ensemble - a drum and bugle marching band, with 92 members aged 13 and above.

The band was rehearsing at Don Valley Bowl ahead of the Drum Corps United Kingdom Championships in Widnes and the Drum Corps European Championships in Holland, both to be held next month.

Operations director John McNamara said: "The value of the trailer was priceless to us as we feed our members from it, however the current value would be around £8,000

"It has a full kitchen inside with fridges, freezers, griddles, ovens and microwaves as well as a hot water boiler.

"We also had gas bottles and a generator stored on it as well as food to feed 100 people on Monday.

"This is a major setback to our organisation. We are self funded and work hard to provide the best experience to our members and to feed them with healthy balanced foods.;"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.