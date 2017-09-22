Cat shot six times in shocking attack in Doncaster

A cat lost an eye and was left covered in blood after she was shot in an attack in Doncaster.

Summer was shot at least six times in Cusworth and a hunt for the culprit is now underway.

The RSPCA described the shooting as 'terrible' and said there had been three other similar attacks in Cusworth recently reported.

Summer's owner Graham Mahoney, of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, said: “I saw her at about 4.30pm on Sunday and everything was fine. She always comes home about 6pm and when she didn’t I was worried.

“She came back at about 12.15am on Monday morning.

“One of her eyes was bulging out of it’s socket, and she had blood all over her. We were both covered in it.

“I didn’t know what to do so I rang the RSPCA and an inspector came to help us.

“She took us to the vets and Summer just clung on to me with fear. She was so scared.

“She’s such a lovely friendly cat who would go to anybody. I can’t believe someone would do such a horrible thing to her.”

Summer needed to have an eye removed in surgery and her vet also removed three other pellets, but three others were deemed too risky to reach.

RSPCA inspector Jennie Ronksley said: “Poor Summer has suffered terribly and has lost her eye as a result of this terrible attack.

“She is a much loved pet and her owner was obviously extremely distressed to see her in that kind of state.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this was a deliberate act and I’m appealing for anyone who has any information about who is responsible, or who saw anything that might help my investigation, to get in touch.

“I have been told that there has been three other cat shootings in the Cusworth area so I would also like to urge owners and animal lovers to be vigilant and report anything they are concerned about to us or to the police.”

Causing unnecessary suffering to an animal carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a £20,000 fine.

Call the RSPCA on 0300 1238018.