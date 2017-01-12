Casualty cut free from car after crash in Sheffield

Firefighters cut a casualty free from a car after a crash in Sheffield today.

They said two vehicles were involved in a smash on Southey Green Road, Southey Green, at 12.05pm.

The roof of one of the vehicles had to be removed to release a casualty from one of the cars.

A police cordon has been erected around the crash scene while enquiries are carried out.

