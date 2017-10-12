Casualty cut free after collision in Sheffield

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle after a crash in Sheffield last night.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Norton Lane, close to the junction with the Bochum Parkway, Norton, at 7.30pm.

One casualty was cut free from the wreckage of one of the vehicles involved and taken to hospital.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the immediate aftermath of the crash and for enquiries to be carried out at the scene.

It remained closed overnight and re-opened at 5am.