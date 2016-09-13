Cast your vote in the Nick of time

There’s still to vote for the director of Wales Musical Theatre Company in the finals of the national Britain Has Spirit Awards.

Nick Challenger, of Killamarsh, has been with the South Yorkshire amateur theatre company since he was a teenager and is now the driving force behind the team that presents two shows a year, featuring a cast of more than 80 people from both Sheffield and Worksop.

Nick - who is also director of Wales Methodist Panto Players - has already made it through the regional finals of the Britain Has Spirit Awards, which celebrates the country’s most deserving community workers and groups. He is now in the finals of the national contest and needs your support to make it all the way.

Nick’s award citation recognises his tireless work on producing the company’s two annual shows, reading: “He gives up his time to write scripts, manage rehearsals and spend time with individuals who couldn’t get into other groups. It provides an opportunity for people to try new things, meet new people and most importantly gain confidence.”

The nomination also recognises the fact that this year, more than 300 free tickets for the group’s hugely popular annual pantomime were provided to local foster children, children with serious illnesses and families facing personal difficulties.

Nick, aged 38, said: “Of course I am delighted to have been nominated for this great award, but I do have to point out that I am just one small part of what Wales Musical Theatre Company is about and that its success is entirely down to the endless work and enthusiasm of around 80 people, aged between five and 80. They are the real stars of this show and without them none of what we achieve every year would be possible.”

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Together Mutual Insurance, will be held later this month and will be hosted by Gabby Logan.

Voting closes in one week, so visit www.britainhasspirit.com if you would like your vote to count.