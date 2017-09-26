Cash stolen from woman in Doncaster street robbery

A woman had cash stolen during a street robbery in Doncaster.

The 28-year-old was walking along St Mary’s Road in the town centre when she was approached by a man who asked for money.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman refused to hand any money over and walked into Church Way, where she was assaulted before the man stole her cash.

The woman was unharmed but said to have been left shaken by her ordeal.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.