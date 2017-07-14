Cash from sale of historic cottage put back into Sheffield park

Money from the sale of a derelict cottage is now being used to improve a Sheffield park, according to the city council.

Cobnar Cottage, which sits on the edge of Graves Park, was sold to a private developer for £152,000 in January last year.

Graves Park.

The sale was not welcomed by all, with more than 12,000 people signing a petition against it, and the council faced fierce criticism from the Friends of Graves Park group.

But the cottage has since been turned back into a home by Rotary Developments, and the council says it is now using the proceeds of the sale along with extra funding to improve the park.

Work includes creating new shelters at the animal farm, installing play equipment, revamping toilets near the bowling green and upgrading the tennis courts with the Lawn Tennis Association to make them fit for use once again.

Last month the council announced a plan to lease the tennis courts to Parks Tennis Community Interest Company.

The Graves Park tennis courts.

Cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure Mary Lea said: “It’s great to hear that the money from the sale of Cobnar Cottage is already making a big difference to Graves Park.

“It is no secret that we as an authority are under huge budget pressures, and we are very limited in the money that we can put into our city’s much-loved parks.

“This money is improving Graves Park and making it an even more enjoyable and accessible place for people of all ages to enjoy.”

The improved Cobnar Road playground is known as Woodseats Park. David Kemp, chairman of the Friends of Woodseats Playground – Graves Park, said: “We are committed to further park improvements, and look forward to continuing to work with Sheffield City Council and in engaging with other partners and supporters, to create a local park that we can all enjoy and be proud of.”

The view of Graves Park from Cobnar Cottage.

Earlier this year the council promised to spend £1.5 million on the city’s parks over the next three years.

Some of the money will be used to recruit four apprentices for the parks and countryside service.