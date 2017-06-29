Cash, drugs and weapons found in South Yorkshire house

Police officers found £15,000 in cash while executing a warrant at house in Kendray, Barnsley, yesterday.

Drugs, believed to be cocaine, was also recovered during the warrant, which was executed at a house in Swanee Road yesterday morning.

A machete and a pickaxe handle were also recovered during the search.

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.