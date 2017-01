Burglars stole cash and jewellery after breaking into two homes in Sheffield.

A burglar smashed a window to get into a house on Hayfield Drive, Birley, between 11.30am and midday yesterday.

In another raid on Beighton Road East, Hackenthorpe, in which electrical items were also stolen between 8am and 7.45pm on Wednesday, doors were prised open to gain entry.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.