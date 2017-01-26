Search

Cash and cigarettes stolen in street robbery in Sheffield

Lister Crescent, Basegreen

Two men stole cash and cigarettes from another man they robbed on a Sheffield street.

They struck on Lister Crescent, Basegreen, on Wednesday.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

