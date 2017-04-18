Cars torched in arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Firefighters dealt with a series of cars torched across South Yorkshire over the Easter break.

In the early hours of this morning a car was set alight in Hinde Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, following on from arson attacks last night in Fox Hill Close, Birley, Sheffield; Doncaster Road, Kendray, Barnsley and Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham.

Yesterday morning, cars were also torched in Nidd Road, Tinsley, Sheffield and St Mary's Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

On Sunday, crews dealt with car fires in Middle Bank, Lakeside, Doncaster and Dearne View, Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

They were called out to blazes in Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, Doncaster and in Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Saturday.

On Friday, a car was torched in Lamb Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley and the day before cars were set alight in Hollings Lane, Thrybergh, Rotherham and Scowerdons Drive, Hackenthorpe.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.