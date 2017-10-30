Cars damaged in vandalism attacks in Sheffield

Two cars parked on a driveway in Sheffield were damaged in a vandalism attack overnight.

The black Audi A5 S Line and white BMW 320d M Sport were parked on a driveway in Bannerdale Road, Ecclesall, when they were damaged at around midnight.

The owners of two vandalised cars are looking for CCTV footage

Their owners are appealing for residents and businesses with CCTV cameras to check their footage.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday an Audi A3 S Line was damaged in Hastings Road Millhouses.

All three cars had their windscreens smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.