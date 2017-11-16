Cars and vans torched in arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car and van fires across South Yorkshire.
A van was torched in Wakefield Road, Smithies, Barnsley at 5.25am today and a Citroen car was set alight in Drummond Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield, last night.
In the early hours of yesterday, a transit van was fired in Grays Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster and a car was set on fire in Doe Quarry Place, Dinnington, Rotherham.
On Tuesday, Sheffield firefighters were called out to deal with a Vauxhall Vectra found burning in Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, Sheffield and a burnt out vehicle in Concord Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
