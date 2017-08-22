Cars and homes shot at with air weapon in Chesterfield street

Cars and homes have been shot at with an air weapon in a Chesterfield street, it has emerged.

Derbyshire Police said there have been five incidents of damage in Chesterfield Road, Brampton, over recent weeks, four of which are believed to have involved a pellet gun.

A car and the window of a flat were damaged sometime overnight between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

A shop window, a restaurant window and a car windscreen were damaged sometime overnight between Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17.

PCSO Darryl Hegarty said: “Three properties and two cars have been damaged over two different nights, and it appears four of these may have been damaged by a pellet gun.

“The victims are now suffering the expense and inconvenience of having the damage repaired and we would urge anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have any information about these incidents to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Hegarty at Derbyshire Police on 101.