Cars and bikes stolen across Sheffield

Investigations are underway into the theft of a number of cars and motorbikes across Sheffield.
A Vauxhall Astra, with the registration number BD57 RKK, was taken from East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, between 9.45pm and 9.40pm on Tuesday.
Earlier that day a Suzuki, with the registration number GWS97X was stolen, was stolen from Skelton Way, Woodhouse.
In the early hours of Saturday, a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Normanton Spring Road, Intake.
Over recent days, a motorbike has been reported stolen from Graham Road, Nethergreen; a car has been taken from Highcliffe Place, Greystones and a vehicle went missing from
Valley Road, Meersbrook.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
