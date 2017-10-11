Cars and bikes stolen across Sheffield

Investigations are underway into the theft of a number of cars and motorbikes across Sheffield.

A Vauxhall Astra, with the registration number BD57 RKK, was taken from East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, between 9.45pm and 9.40pm on Tuesday.

Earlier that day a Suzuki, with the registration number GWS97X was stolen, was stolen from Skelton Way, Woodhouse.

In the early hours of Saturday, a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Normanton Spring Road, Intake.

Over recent days, a motorbike has been reported stolen from Graham Road, Nethergreen; a car has been taken from Highcliffe Place, Greystones and a vehicle went missing from

Valley Road, Meersbrook.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.