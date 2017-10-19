Career kick-start for apprentices on Great Yorkshire Way

Two young people are setting off on engineering careers after landing apprenticeships with Carillion building the second phase of the Great Yorkshire Way, on behalf of Doncaster Council.

Diana Veidere, from Scunthorpe and Callum Armstrong, from Rossington, Doncaster, both 16, have joined Carillion as Civil Engineering Technicians. The pair were selected from dozens of applicants and will now gain experience of working on a prestigious live project while also studying.

Callum’s interest in civil engineering was sparked by a school visit organised by Carillion to see their work on the first phase of the Great Yorkshire Way.

Callum said: “The visit pushed my focus even more towards this line of work. On top of going to the site, we also did small activities such as building a bridge out of limited resources to a certain length to hold a bag of sweets. It was fun but it also related to real life things.

“For me to be working on this scheme is amazing. It’s right next to my home village so when it’s done I will not only use it but I will be looking at it and reminding myself that I helped build it,” he added.

Diana said that she did not want to follow the school, college, university; route to work so was very interested in what apprenticeships had to offer.

She added: “I wanted to gain independence and have more control of my life without cutting back on my education, so having a pay cheque and a fulltime job with an educational level to it is the perfect solution.”

Lee Tinkler, Carillion’s project director, said: Our scheme specific apprenticeships were established in 2013 and have proven to be a fantastic success. These apprenticeships are an excellent opportunity to launch a career in civil engineering. The apprentices will gain hands-on experience at a project, which will bring lasting benefits to the area while also receiving high quality training which will lead to valuable qualifications.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “It is excellent news that Callum and Diana are embarking on their careers as apprentices with Carillion working on Great Yorkshire Way – one of the most important infrastructure schemes built in Doncaster in recent years. I have long been a strong advocate of apprenticeships as a route for young people to build a successful and rewarding career and I wish Callum and Diana well.”

The Great Yorkshire Way has provided a new highway from the M18 at junction three to Doncaster Sheffield Airport with links into Rossington and the iPort development.

Work on phase two of Great Yorkshire Way has now begun. This will complete the high quality direct link from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the M18 and also White Rose Way and Lakeside, the site of the new National College for High Speed Rail.

Carillion is working on the project as part of the joint venture with Tarmac on the Midlands Highways Alliance MSF2 contract