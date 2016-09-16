Career considerations at Sheffield jobs fair

Shiregreen residents gathered at a jobs fair to find out about new employment and training roles available in the area.

A total of 13 private and public sector organisations had information stalls at Firth Park Library on September 13 to discuss job roles.

Sanctuary Housing's jobs fair.

Visitors spoke to representatives from companies including Aldi, KnowHow, Bluebird care and the Workers Education Authority. Other organisations such as the Department for Work and Pensions and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive were also represented. Advice on CV writing and interview techniques was also offered.

The event was organised by Sanctuary Housing, which has been leading a £90 million regeneration in the area for the last 10 years.

Sophie Kirk, Sanctuary Housing partnerships officer for Shiregreen, said: “The event was busy from the moment the doors opened with locals finding out about a range of jobs, apprenticeships and training schemes.

“This is just one of the ways Sanctuary is committed to supporting our residents to tap into training and employment opportunities help them find work where they can develop skills for the future.”