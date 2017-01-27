Care home thrilled with ‘good’ rating

A Sheffield care home has been praised for being ‘kind and respectful’ towards its residents.

Bowden House, in Darnall, cares for adults with long-term mental health issues and its quality of care was recently rated ‘good’ by the independent health and social care regulator, the Care Quality Commission.

The service was also rated ‘safe,’ ‘effective,’ ‘caring,’ ‘responsive,’ and ‘well-led.’

The report praised Bowden House staff for the ways in which they delivered support and care to residents effectively, whilst encouraging wellbeing and individuality, commenting: “Staff were kind and respectful towards people ensuring privacy and independence was promoted.”

It was also noted that staff allowed residents to make their own choice about their care and offered advice where needed, stating; “People were involved in writing their support plans and contributing to their risk assessments.”

Manager Paige Berry said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of our latest CQC inspection as we have all worked incredibly hard to ensure that our residents are able to lead a safe and independent lifestyle.”