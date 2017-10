Have your say

Fire crews were called to deal with a caravan blaze they believe was deliberately lit on Friday.

Barnsley and Cudworth crews attended the fire at 12.45am on Low Row, Woolley, Barnsley.

A touring caravan in a back garden was well alight when firefighters arrived.

They used hose reels to extinguish the blaze, and left the scene at 1.45am.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said firefighters believed the blaze was deliberately lit.