A car was dumped and torched in a South Yorkshire park.

The vehicle was found engulfed in flames off Barber Wood Road, Blackburn, Rotherham, at 8.50pm last night.

It was engulfed in flames and too badly damaged to establish the make or model.

Detectives fear missing Ben Needham is dead

Calls for South Yorkshire Police Chief to be reinstated

Breaking: Train derailment causes major delays

Man attacked in Sheffield Citys centre dies after 10 brain operations

Weather: Temperatures drop in Sheffield