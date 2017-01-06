Search

Car torched in arson attack in Sheffield

A car was destroyed in an arson attack in Sheffield.

The car was found engulfed in flames on Adlington Road, Parson Cross, at 8.50pm yesterday.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

