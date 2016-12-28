Car torched in arson attack in Sheffield

A car was set alight in an arson attack in Sheffield.

The Renault was found burning on Woolley Wood Road, Shiregreen, at 11.50pm last night.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Crews also dealt with a Ford Fiesta torched on Barnsley Road, Darfield, Barnsley and a wheelie bin and rubbish set alight on Middle Hay View, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

On Tuesday afternoon a wheelie bin was was set alight and dumped in the middle of a football field off Aughton Lane, Aston, Rotherham.

Earlier in the day an Audi A3 and a 4x4 were torched in Ramskir Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster and a vehicle was found burnt out on Oldcotes Road, Dinnington, Rotherham.

On Monday night a Peugeot 206 was fired on Milton Road, Eastwood, Rotherham.

Arsonists were also active on Christmas Day, with a Toyota torched on Lyminster Road, Birley Carr and a car found burnt out on Long Lands Lane, Brodsworth, Doncaster.

On Christmas Eve trees and bushes were set on fire on Wensley Road, New Lodge, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.