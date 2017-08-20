Car taken in Sheffield burglary after offenders climbed through front window

Have your say

Burglars stole a car and property from a Sheffield property on Thursday night, while the occupants slept.

Offenders climbed through an open window at the Jaunty Avenue, Base Green address, between 10.30pm Thursday and 2am Friday.

The silver Hyundai that was taken from the address was found burnt out on Queen Mary Road, Woodthorpe. Police said its wheels were missing.

Police with dogs swooped on suspected thieves in Woodhouse yesterday.

Officers arrested two people on Southsea Road just after midnight.

A mobile phone was taken from a car on Badger Drive, Woodhouse. The front passenger window was smashed on Thursday at 7.30pm.

Power tools were taken form a van at Intake at midnight on Friday.

Three offenders were seen at the location as the side door of the van was forced open on Hollybank Crescent.

A burglar alarm caused would-be thieves to flee a Fox Lane, Birley address on Friday, between 11am and midday.

The patio door was forced open, but burglars hot-footed it when the alarm came on.

Police urge anyone who sees a crime taking place to phone 999, or 101 in a non-emergency.