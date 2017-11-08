Car stolen from Sheffield while owner was at work

The owner of a car stolen while she was at work is appealing for help in tracking it down.

Emily Barson's red Volkswagen Polo R-Line was stolen from Carbrook Hall Road, Carbrook, between 4.30pm and 9pm yesterday.

Have you seen this car, which was stolen yesterday?

The three-door car, with the registration number PN63 BBV, has scrapes to the rear right of the back bumper and across the crease of the left door.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,023 of November 7.