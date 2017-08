Have your say

A car parked in a Rotherham street was set alight in an arson attack.

The red Renault Clio was torched in Sough Hall Road, Thorpe Hesley, at 12.30am on Saturday, July 22.

South Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 65 of July 22.