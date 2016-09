A car ploughed into a wall after veering out of control in a Sheffield suburb.

The silver Jaguar crashed into a wall at the junction of Chesterfield Road and The Dale, Woodseats, at around 7am this morning.

Crash scene

It demolished the brickwork of the wall close to Rodeo Joe's and the Curry Lounge restaurants.

The damaged vehicle was towed away from the scene while police officers carried out inquiries at the scene.