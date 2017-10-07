Car mounts pavement and strikes pedestrians outside London museum

Have your say

Emergency services are attending an incident outside the Natural History Museum in London, amid reports a car has mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Several people have been injured, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Roads have been cordoned off and many police are at the scene following the call at 2.30pm.

A man has been arrested at the scene following the incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.