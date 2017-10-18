Car, jewellery and cash stolen in spate of burglaries across Sheffield

Burglars got away with electrical items, cash, jewellery and clothing in a series of raids in Sheffield this week.

After one house raid in Harwood Gardens, Waterthorpe, a car was also stolen from the driveway but it was later recovered.

The burglary took place between midnight and 6.25am yesterday, with the culprit or gang responsible also getting away electrical equipment and watches.

Police investigations are also underway into the theft of cash and electrical items from a house in Woodhouse Lane, Beighton, yesterday along with the theft of electrical items from

Richmond Road, Handsworth and Moss Dale Avenue, Mosborough.

Sometime between Friday and Monday offender cash and jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Arnold Avenue, Gleadless.

Officers are also investigating the the theft of power tools and fishing equipment from Rodman Street, Woodhouse Mill, a raid in Bowshaw View, Batemoor in which a laptop was stolen and a burglary in Lupton Road, Lowedges, in which gaming equipment was taken.

Offences have also been reported in Richmond Road, Handsworth; Kenwood Park Road, Nether Edge; Kenwell Drive, Bradway; Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead and Harrowden Court, Tinsley.