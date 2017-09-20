Car flips onto its side after early morning crash on Sheffield street

A driver smashed into parked cars and flipped his car onto its side during a dramatic early morning crash in Sheffield.
Nearby residents were woken up to a 'loud bang' on Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe at around 6.30am.
Pictures from the scene showed a car flipped onto its side and extensive damage to cars on the left hand side of the road.
The 120 bus service was diverted to Beighton Road as a result of the crash as Streets Ahead cleared debris from the road.
Eye-witnesses said no ambulance was seen at the incident but police and a recovery truck were in attendance.
No details have been provided of any injuries to the driver at this stage. The road is now clear.
